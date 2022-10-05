Fiona Murdoch Buys 30,000 Shares of Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Rating) insider Fiona Murdoch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,550.00 ($14,370.63).

Ramelius Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Ramelius Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Ramelius Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Ramelius Resources

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

