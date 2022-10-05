First Bank & Trust Buys 239 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

