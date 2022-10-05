First Bank & Trust Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

