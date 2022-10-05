First Bank & Trust Has $86,000 Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 3.1 %

EFSC opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

