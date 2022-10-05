First Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 6.3 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

