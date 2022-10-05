First Bank & Trust Purchases 148 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 286,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000.

NYSE:A opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $165.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

