First Bank & Trust Sells 1,115 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

