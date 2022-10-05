First Bank & Trust Sells 2,918 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.96 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

