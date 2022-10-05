First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 145,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 5,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 90.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $287.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.72.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.38. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also

