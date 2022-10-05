First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 534 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TGT opened at $156.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.