First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,785 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.