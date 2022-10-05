First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $321.70 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.51 and a 200 day moving average of $320.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

