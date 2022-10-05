First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

