First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $479.86 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $443.64 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.14 and its 200 day moving average is $539.91. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

