First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 160,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.