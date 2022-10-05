First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Entegris by 136.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Entegris by 1,408.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

