First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.60 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,781,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 460,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.