First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.67 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

