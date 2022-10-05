First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

