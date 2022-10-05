First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Novartis Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NVS opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.