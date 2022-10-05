First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 4,458 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $233.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.32. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.