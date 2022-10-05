First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 479 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.94 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

