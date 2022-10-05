First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 783 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $364.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

