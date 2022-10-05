First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 751,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.48. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

