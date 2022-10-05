First Hawaiian Bank Sells 127 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.79 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

