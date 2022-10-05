First Hawaiian Bank Sells 23,994 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FPE opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

