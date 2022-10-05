First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,532 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after buying an additional 1,265,754 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FOX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after buying an additional 501,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after buying an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FOX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,537,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,644,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

