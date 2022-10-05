First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Shares Up 3.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.18. 152,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 181,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

