Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
FFC stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.