Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

FFC stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $753,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

