Flamingo (FLM) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Flamingo (FLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $35.73 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo (CRYPTO:FLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 305,681,273 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance.

Flamingo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

