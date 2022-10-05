Flow Price Reaches $1.69 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00008403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $49.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is www.onflow.org. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

