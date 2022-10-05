Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLO opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

