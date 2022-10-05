Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £135 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLTR. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £105.90 ($127.96) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 52 week high of £148.35 ($179.25). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,965.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The stock has a market cap of £18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.