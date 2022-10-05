Folgory Coin (FLG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,709.00

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $15,709.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00144663 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.01779668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com.

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto.”

