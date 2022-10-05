FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) CEO Purchases $34,075.00 in Stock

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FONR stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.09. FONAR Co. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FONAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FONAR in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

