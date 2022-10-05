Font (FONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $716.89 Million

Font (FONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Font coin can now be purchased for about $358.45 or 0.01774761 BTC on exchanges. Font has a market cap of $716.89 million and $248.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Font has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Font

Font launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Font is font.community.

Font Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

