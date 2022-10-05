Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) SVP Todd Greener Sells 2,500 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

