Forte Asset Management LLC Invests $5.96 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

