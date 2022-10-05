Fortress Lending Price Tops $0.0112 (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the US dollar. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. Fortress Lending’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,204,651 coins. The official website for Fortress Lending is fortress.loans. Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

According to CryptoCompare, “A Decentralized Marketplace For Lenders And Borrowers With Borderless Stablecoins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortress Lending using one of the exchanges listed above.

