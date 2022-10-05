ForTube Achieves Market Cap of $18.54 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube’s launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 976,789,286 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally.”

