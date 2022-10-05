FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 6.8 %

PSX stock opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

