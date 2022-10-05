FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.