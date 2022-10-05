FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.21%.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

