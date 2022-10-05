FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

