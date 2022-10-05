FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

