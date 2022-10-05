Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.95, for a total value of 14,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,129 shares in the company, valued at 500,588.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Backblaze Stock Up 7.3 %

Backblaze stock opened at 5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.81 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The company has a market cap of $168.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.99.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.39 by 0.02. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of 20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

