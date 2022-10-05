Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.95, for a total value of 14,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,129 shares in the company, valued at 500,588.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Backblaze Stock Up 7.3 %
Backblaze stock opened at 5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.81 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The company has a market cap of $168.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.99.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.39 by 0.02. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of 20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
