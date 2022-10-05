Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Down 3.6%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 716,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

FBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.41%.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

