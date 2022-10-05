Franklin (FLY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.26 Million

Franklin (FLY) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Franklin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Franklin has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Franklin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Franklin

Franklin’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,675,697,249 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Franklin is tokenfly.co.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Franklin using one of the exchanges listed above.

