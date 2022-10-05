Frax Price Index Share One Day Volume Tops $378,686.00 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00005990 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $378,686.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax Price Index Share has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Frax Price Index Share is 1.20306035 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $470,546.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.frax.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

