Frax Share (FXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.32 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $465.18 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $4.66 or 0.00023246 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 coins and its circulating supply is 71,082,648 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

